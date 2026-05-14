Rayburn West Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 26,673 Chevron Corporation $CVX

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,673 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000. Chevron accounts for 2.5% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are highlighting Chevron’s strong Q1 output growth, rising production, and improved high-margin oil assets, supporting a more optimistic outlook for 2026. Article Title

Analysts and commentators are highlighting Chevron’s strong Q1 output growth, rising production, and improved high-margin oil assets, supporting a more optimistic outlook for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he likes Chevron, citing its 3.8% yield, strong cash flow, and what he sees as limited downside. Article Title

Jim Cramer said he likes Chevron, citing its 3.8% yield, strong cash flow, and what he sees as limited downside. Positive Sentiment: Reports that physical oil shortages may be starting could be a tailwind for Chevron if crude prices stay elevated. Article Title

Reports that physical oil shortages may be starting could be a tailwind for Chevron if crude prices stay elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Proxy advisory firms are encouraging shareholders to oppose some board positions ahead of Chevron’s annual meeting, adding governance uncertainty. Article Title

Proxy advisory firms are encouraging shareholders to oppose some board positions ahead of Chevron’s annual meeting, adding governance uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary says Chevron has already run up sharply, raising valuation questions even as oil fundamentals improve. Article Title

Some market commentary says Chevron has already run up sharply, raising valuation questions even as oil fundamentals improve. Negative Sentiment: One recent note argued investors are still focused on spending discipline across the oil sector, which can limit enthusiasm if Chevron’s capital allocation is seen as too aggressive. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $204.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $185.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $133.77 and a 52-week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.Chevron's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. This represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 804,692 shares of company stock valued at $152,174,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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