RBF Capital LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.8% of RBF Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. UBS Group cut Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here