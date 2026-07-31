RBF Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY

RBF Capital LLC decreased its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,839 shares of the company's stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,949 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,884 shares of the company's stock worth $14,314,000 after buying an additional 57,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,625 shares of the company's stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 100,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victoria's Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 1,107,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $88,735,603.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,202,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $737,249,045.49. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,500,000 shares of company stock worth $212,353,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.7%

VSXY stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 3.11%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Victoria's Secret & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Victoria's Secret & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Victoria’s Secret was highlighted as both a value and momentum opportunity. Zacks points to favorable Style Scores and recent share-price strength, while the company’s improved outlook and earnings momentum may support longer-term investor interest. Zacks momentum analysis

Victoria’s Secret was highlighted as both a value and momentum opportunity. Zacks points to favorable Style Scores and recent share-price strength, while the company’s improved outlook and earnings momentum may support longer-term investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks identified VSXY as one of two apparel stocks with solid guidance and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Victoria’s Secret raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, suggesting management sees improving demand. Zacks apparel stock analysis

Zacks identified VSXY as one of two apparel stocks with solid guidance and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Victoria’s Secret raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, suggesting management sees improving demand. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $88 to $110 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying additional upside. The broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” although the average target near $88.70 indicates that some analysts see limited upside from recent levels. JPMorgan price-target update

JPMorgan raised its price target from $88 to $110 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying additional upside. The broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” although the average target near $88.70 indicates that some analysts see limited upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $0.60 per share versus a $0.29 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.56 billion versus $1.52 billion expected. Zacks value analysis

The company’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $0.60 per share versus a $0.29 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.56 billion versus $1.52 billion expected. Neutral Sentiment: The stock reached a new 52-week high following an analyst upgrade, confirming strong momentum but also highlighting the risk of profit-taking after its substantial advance. 52-week high report

The stock reached a new 52-week high following an analyst upgrade, confirming strong momentum but also highlighting the risk of profit-taking after its substantial advance. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 798,920 shares for approximately $71.2 million, reducing its position by 9.28%. The same investor sold 289,479 shares the prior week and made additional sales in June. Repeated large-holder selling can weigh on sentiment and supply shares into a rally. Insider selling report

Major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 798,920 shares for approximately $71.2 million, reducing its position by 9.28%. The same investor sold 289,479 shares the prior week and made additional sales in June. Repeated large-holder selling can weigh on sentiment and supply shares into a rally. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish outlook, VSXY trades at roughly 48 times earnings. Its debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17 and quick ratio of 0.41 add financial-risk concerns, particularly if apparel demand softens.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $67.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria's Secret & Co.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

See Also

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