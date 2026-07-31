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RBF Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Geo Group logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • RBF Capital cut its GEO stake by 70% in the first quarter, selling 35,000 shares and retaining 15,000 shares valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors collectively own 76.1% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with GEO carrying an average “Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $36.50. Price targets and ratings were mixed, including Northland Securities raising its target to $40 and Wall Street Zen downgrading the stock to “Hold.”
  • GEO shares opened at $30.76, near their 12-month high of $32.25, after strong quarterly results. The company reported $0.29 in earnings per share versus $0.19 expected, while revenue rose 16.6% year over year to $705.21 million.
  • Interested in Geo Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

RBF Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO - Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in Geo Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,533 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Geo Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Geo Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Geo Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Geo Group by 245.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GEO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Geo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Geo Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Geo Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Geo Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Geo Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Geo Group

Geo Group Stock Up 2.7%

GEO opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Geo Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Geo Group had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Geo Group's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Geo Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Geo Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group NYSE: GEO is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO's integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO's portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Geo Group (NYSE:GEO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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