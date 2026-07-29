RDST Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

RDST Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,150 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 16,635 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up about 3.3% of RDST Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RDST Capital LLC owned 0.28% of HubSpot worth $34,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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HubSpot Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $238.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $201.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.14. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.63 and a twelve month high of $566.01.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 1,313 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.42 per share, with a total value of $250,021.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,411.96. The trade was a 86.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan acquired 2,750 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and have sold 26,415 shares worth $5,533,379. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $381.00 target price on HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $307.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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