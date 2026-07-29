RDST Capital LLC Has $60.30 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

RDST Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 136.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 351,245 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises about 5.8% of RDST Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RDST Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $60,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell remains viewed as a potential beneficiary of long-term artificial-intelligence infrastructure spending, particularly through its data-center networking and custom-chip businesses. Some market observers continue to identify MRVL as a potential next-generation AI winner alongside larger chip companies. AI stock winners article

Marvell remains viewed as a potential beneficiary of long-term artificial-intelligence infrastructure spending, particularly through its data-center networking and custom-chip businesses. Some market observers continue to identify MRVL as a potential next-generation AI winner alongside larger chip companies. Neutral Sentiment: Recent comparisons with other high-growth technology companies highlight Marvell’s profitable, growing business, but also its substantial valuation and sensitivity to changing expectations. Earlier reported results showed strong year-over-year revenue growth and earnings in line with estimates, offering fundamental support but not offsetting the broader market pressure.

Recent comparisons with other high-growth technology companies highlight Marvell’s profitable, growing business, but also its substantial valuation and sensitivity to changing expectations. Earlier reported results showed strong year-over-year revenue growth and earnings in line with estimates, offering fundamental support but not offsetting the broader market pressure. Negative Sentiment: Investors are questioning whether AI infrastructure spending and financing arrangements are sustainable, raising concerns that demand and valuations may have become disconnected from near-term fundamentals. Nvidia’s proposed AI infrastructure investments, reportedly potentially exceeding $750 billion, have intensified worries about circular financing within the sector. Nvidia AI financing article

Investors are questioning whether AI infrastructure spending and financing arrangements are sustainable, raising concerns that demand and valuations may have become disconnected from near-term fundamentals. Nvidia’s proposed AI infrastructure investments, reportedly potentially exceeding $750 billion, have intensified worries about circular financing within the sector. Negative Sentiment: The resulting “AI bubble” fears triggered a broad semiconductor selloff, affecting Marvell along with AMD, Intel, Nvidia, Micron and other chipmakers. The pullback was also linked to rising competition from Chinese chip and memory producers, including reports of a major Chinese company beginning mass production of chip-making equipment. Chip stocks pullback article

The resulting “AI bubble” fears triggered a broad semiconductor selloff, affecting Marvell along with AMD, Intel, Nvidia, Micron and other chipmakers. The pullback was also linked to rising competition from Chinese chip and memory producers, including reports of a major Chinese company beginning mass production of chip-making equipment. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators warn that MRVL may be priced for exceptionally strong execution after its multiyear rally. Articles also point to dilution concerns and the stock’s historically high volatility, suggesting that a broader market shock could produce an outsized decline. Marvell valuation article

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $174.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point set a $190.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Report on MRVL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,610,688.90. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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