RDST Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

RDST Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,648,935 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,383,450 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital comprises about 6.7% of RDST Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RDST Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Blue Owl Capital worth $69,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company's stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The business's 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $699.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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