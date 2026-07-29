RDST Capital LLC Trims Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

RDST Capital LLC reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,328 shares of the company's stock after selling 393,919 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for 2.6% of RDST Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RDST Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Floor & Decor worth $26,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $57.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In related news, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,045,759.04. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.50. The trade was a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

See Also

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