Readystate Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,674 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of M/I Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,090.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 500 shares of the construction company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $151.81 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $163.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Freedom Capital raised M/I Homes to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M/I Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.67.

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M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

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