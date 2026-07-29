Readystate Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 293 NVR, Inc. $NVR

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 293 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $4,835,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $311,496,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in NVR by 1,245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Luma Capital S.A. SPF bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $9,874,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,896 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

NVR Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE NVR opened at $6,476.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,501.01 and a 12 month high of $8,618.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6,396.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6,772.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $83.06. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm's revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $108.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 371.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVR from $6,600.00 to $6,400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research lowered NVR from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research set a $7,446.00 target price on NVR in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,700.00 to $7,400.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,224.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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