Readystate Asset Management LP Has $8.25 Million Holdings in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,702 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 143,142 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.80% of uniQure worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get uniQure alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in uniQure by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,888 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in uniQure by 5.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 697,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Kalehua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth $4,760,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 189.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,149 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $34,926,000 after buying an additional 1,398,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 52.9% during the first quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other uniQure news, Director Jack Kaye sold 21,167 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $982,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,254.24. The trade was a 44.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 21,082 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $952,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 519,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,448,291.32. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,229 shares of company stock worth $17,944,799. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. uniQure N.V. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $14.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on uniQure from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, June 26th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on uniQure

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider uniQure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and uniQure wasn't on the list.

While uniQure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here