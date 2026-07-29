Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $4.44 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,245 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,276,205,000 after buying an additional 5,534,462 shares during the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,608,600 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $117,987,000 after purchasing an additional 121,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 705.2% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,543 shares of company stock valued at $364,325. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded PayPal from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.01.

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PayPal Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company's 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. PayPal's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is 10.51%.

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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