Readystate Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 198,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $83,009,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,767 shares of the company's stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $351,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of CEF opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $61.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust NYSEAMERICAN: CEF is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

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