Readystate Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,883 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP's holdings in Twilio were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $194.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.83. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research raised Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.59.

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Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,458 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,042,396.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 207,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,601,727.29. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $1,751,907.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,540,601.32. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock worth $341,898,467. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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