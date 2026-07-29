Readystate Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Readystate Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,294 shares of the company's stock after selling 126,329 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP owned 0.13% of Sirius XM worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company's stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $618,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,462.29. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

Sirius XM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sirius XM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $45 price target, implying substantial potential upside. The bullish view adds support to the recent rally. Benzinga

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its rating and set a $45 price target, implying substantial potential upside. The bullish view adds support to the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded Sirius XM from Underweight to Equal Weight and raised its price target from $18 to $30. The firm said it had previously missed a major revaluation of Sirius XM’s spectrum, increasing its estimated value from approximately $1 billion to $5 billion. This was the key catalyst behind the recent share-price strength. Sirius XM Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why

Wells Fargo upgraded Sirius XM from to and raised its price target from $18 to $30. The firm said it had previously missed a major revaluation of Sirius XM’s spectrum, increasing its estimated value from approximately $1 billion to $5 billion. This was the key catalyst behind the recent share-price strength. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street estimates for Sirius XM’s second quarter, ended June 2026, are being reviewed ahead of results. Analysts are focusing on operating metrics beyond revenue and earnings, but the article does not provide actual results or a clear estimate revision, making this more of a watch item than a current catalyst. Curious about Sirius XM Q2 Performance

Wall Street estimates for Sirius XM’s second quarter, ended June 2026, are being reviewed ahead of results. Analysts are focusing on operating metrics beyond revenue and earnings, but the article does not provide actual results or a clear estimate revision, making this more of a watch item than a current catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The broader analyst consensus is approximately Hold , indicating that optimism about the spectrum asset is offset by concerns about Sirius XM’s mature subscription business and limited growth profile. Sirius XM Receives Average Hold Recommendation

The broader analyst consensus is approximately , indicating that optimism about the spectrum asset is offset by concerns about Sirius XM’s mature subscription business and limited growth profile. Negative Sentiment: Although Wells Fargo’s upgrade reduced bearish pressure, its $30 price target is below the stock’s recent trading level. That valuation gap could limit near-term upside unless the company’s second-quarter results or additional analyst actions provide stronger support.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock's fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.86%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Sirius XM's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sirius XM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report).

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