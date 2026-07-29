Readystate Asset Management LP Takes Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,458,784 shares of the company's stock worth $5,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,589,282,000 after buying an additional 2,184,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,728,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,679,664,000 after buying an additional 1,555,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,119,216,000 after buying an additional 442,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220,045 shares of the company's stock worth $988,002,000 after buying an additional 547,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Roblox declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Roblox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roth MKM reaffirmed its Buy rating on Roblox, providing continued analyst support ahead of the earnings report. Roth MKM Reaffirms Its Buy Rating on Roblox

on Roblox, providing continued analyst support ahead of the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Strong user engagement and artificial-intelligence initiatives are key positives heading into Roblox’s second-quarter results. Investors will look for continued bookings and daily active-user momentum, as well as evidence that platform investments can translate into improving profitability. Roblox Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Key Insights for Investors

are key positives heading into Roblox’s second-quarter results. Investors will look for continued bookings and daily active-user momentum, as well as evidence that platform investments can translate into improving profitability. Neutral Sentiment: The upcoming Q2 report is the main near-term catalyst. Wall Street estimates focus on revenue, earnings, bookings, daily active users and engagement for the quarter ended June 2026. Spending levels and the company’s path toward profitability remain important swing factors. Ahead of Roblox Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates

Wall Street estimates focus on revenue, earnings, bookings, daily active users and engagement for the quarter ended June 2026. Spending levels and the company’s path toward profitability remain important swing factors. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an expanded securities class action involving investors who purchased Roblox shares from October 31, 2024, through April 30, 2026. The allegations reportedly center on disclosures and the impact of age-verification changes. Investors have been notified of an August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. The announcements do not represent a court finding of wrongdoing, but they add legal and reputational risk. Roblox Securities Class Action Alert

involving investors who purchased Roblox shares from October 31, 2024, through April 30, 2026. The allegations reportedly center on disclosures and the impact of age-verification changes. Investors have been notified of an August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. The announcements do not represent a court finding of wrongdoing, but they add legal and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Roblox’s latest reported quarter exceeded the adjusted EPS consensus but missed revenue expectations, while the company remained unprofitable. Shares also remain below their 200-day moving average, underscoring cautious investor sentiment ahead of earnings.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Sean Jack Buckley sold 4,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $219,931.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,456.76. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $649,896.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 349,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,842,870.28. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 161,983 shares of company stock worth $7,580,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report).

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