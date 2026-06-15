Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 217.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $558,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730,338 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,102,107,000 after buying an additional 3,594,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,031,080,000 after buying an additional 3,252,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,998,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $281,792,000 after buying an additional 1,554,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,831,526,000 after buying an additional 1,295,936 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.46.

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Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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