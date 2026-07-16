Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,975 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 83,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Realty Income worth $113,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 1,074,854 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3,427.9% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 139,071 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 135,129 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 53.7% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 104,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Get Realty Income alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Huntington began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income was initiated by Huntington with an “outperform” rating and a $70 price target , signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Huntington coverage

Realty Income was initiated by Huntington with an rating and a , signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on O from $64 to $65 , reinforcing a positive outlook even though it kept an “equal weight” rating. Wells Fargo price target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target on from , reinforcing a positive outlook even though it kept an rating. Positive Sentiment: A cooler-than-expected June CPI report reduced expectations for additional rate hikes, which is favorable for rate-sensitive REITs like Realty Income because lower rates can improve financing conditions and boost income-investor demand. CPI article

A cooler-than-expected June CPI report reduced expectations for additional rate hikes, which is favorable for because lower rates can improve financing conditions and boost income-investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: Realty Income also drew attention in several dividend-income and “safe yield” articles, which may keep the stock on investors’ radar, but these pieces are mostly promotional and do not add new company-specific fundamentals. Dividend stock article

Realty Income also drew attention in several dividend-income and “safe yield” articles, which may keep the stock on investors’ radar, but these pieces are mostly promotional and do not add new company-specific fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted Realty Income’s improved liquidity, including larger revolving credit facilities and commercial paper capacity, which supports growth and balance-sheet flexibility. Liquidity article

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Realty Income, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Realty Income wasn't on the list.

While Realty Income currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here