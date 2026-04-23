Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,584 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 102,857 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Realty Income worth $40,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730,338 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,102,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,831,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 52.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,741,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $166,672,000 after acquiring an additional 946,815 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Realty Income by 44.5% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,139,078 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $130,035,000 after acquiring an additional 658,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,011,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $692,002,000 after acquiring an additional 654,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. UBS Group upped their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Freedom Capital lowered Realty Income from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Down 1.0%

Realty Income stock opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.Realty Income's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.92%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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