Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,869 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 0.6% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $4,616,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 242,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 53,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company's stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $64.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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