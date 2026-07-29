Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 47,305 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Free Report) by 118.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,136 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Eastman Chemical's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

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