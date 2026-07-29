Redmile Group LLC Takes $5.54 Million Position in Prime Medicine, Inc. $PRME

Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,590,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000. Prime Medicine accounts for 0.4% of Redmile Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.88% of Prime Medicine at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 262.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 220,468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,219 shares of the company's stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRME shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. New Street Research set a $8.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $6.00 target price on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prime Medicine from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.53.

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Prime Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ PRME opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.26. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Prime Medicine had a negative net margin of 4,917.55% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Prime Medicine

We are a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying our Prime Editing technology, which we believe is a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology. Genetic mutations implicated in disease are diverse and can range from errors of a single base, known as point mutations, to errors that extend beyond a single base, such as insertions, deletions, duplications, or combinations thereof.

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