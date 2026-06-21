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Redwood Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,485 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • Redwood Family Wealth LLC initiated a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter, buying 2,485 shares valued at about $860,000. The stake represents 0.8% of its portfolio and Broadcom is now its 27th-largest holding.
  • Broadcom reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings, with EPS of $2.44 versus estimates of $2.40 and revenue of $22.19 billion versus forecasts of $22.13 billion. Revenue jumped 47.9% year over year, underscoring strong business momentum.
  • Wall Street remains broadly upbeat on AVGO: recent analyst actions included higher price targets from Bank of America and Jefferies, and the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus with a target price of $490.13. Broadcom also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, payable June 30.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Redwood Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of Redwood Family Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baring Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $411.35 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.17 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $411.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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