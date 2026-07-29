Redwood Grove Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up 2.4% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Redwood Grove Capital LLC's holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,401,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 30.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 43.2% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 161,907 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.6% in the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 127,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,159.10. This trade represents a 4.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Brown & Brown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 30.4% year over year to $1.676 billion, while net income attributable to Brown & Brown increased 24.7% to $288 million. Adjusted diluted EPS climbed 3.9% to $1.07, supported by higher contingent commissions, expense leverage, recent acquisitions and Accession-related synergies. Brown & Brown Rises After Q2 Revenue Jump and Acquisition Synergy Hopes

Second-quarter revenue rose 30.4% year over year to $1.676 billion, while net income attributable to Brown & Brown increased 24.7% to $288 million. Adjusted diluted EPS climbed 3.9% to $1.07, supported by higher contingent commissions, expense leverage, recent acquisitions and Accession-related synergies. Positive Sentiment: Management said it has strong momentum heading into the second half of 2026. Adjusted EBITDAC increased 27% to $598 million, suggesting the enlarged platform is producing meaningful operating benefits even as integration continues. Brown & Brown Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management said it has strong momentum heading into the second half of 2026. Adjusted EBITDAC increased 27% to $598 million, suggesting the enlarged platform is producing meaningful operating benefits even as integration continues. Positive Sentiment: Six-month revenue reached $3.577 billion, up 33%, and operating cash flow totaled $608 million. Two reported insider transactions over the past six months were purchases, providing a modest supportive signal.

Six-month revenue reached $3.577 billion, up 33%, and operating cash flow totaled $608 million. Two reported insider transactions over the past six months were purchases, providing a modest supportive signal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price targets are mixed, with recent targets ranging from $55 to $81 and a median near the low-$70s, indicating limited consensus on upside after the move.

Analyst price targets are mixed, with recent targets ranging from $55 to $81 and a median near the low-$70s, indicating limited consensus on upside after the move. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS narrowly missed the $1.08 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.65 billion also trailed the $1.71 billion forecast. Brown & Brown Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Adjusted EPS narrowly missed the $1.08 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.65 billion also trailed the $1.71 billion forecast. Negative Sentiment: Organic revenue declined 0.7%, or increased only 0.7% including contingents, highlighting weak core growth beneath the acquisition-led expansion. Adjusted EBITDAC margin also narrowed to 35.7% from 36.7%, reflecting integration, amortization and higher interest costs.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 17.75%.The business's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Brown & Brown's dividend payout ratio is 20.82%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc NYSE: BRO is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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