Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,188 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE SCHW opened at $105.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $208,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,216.98. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 32,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $3,426,817.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,029,667.72. The trade was a 36.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,848 shares of company stock valued at $37,874,706. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and growth remain key catalysts: Schwab’s latest quarter produced EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus, while revenue reached $7.07 billion, exceeding estimates of $6.90 billion and rising 20.9% year over year. The results support expectations for continued growth in brokerage, banking and wealth-management activity. Charles Schwab earnings, buybacks and dividends analysis

Schwab’s latest quarter produced EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus, while revenue reached $7.07 billion, exceeding estimates of $6.90 billion and rising 20.9% year over year. The results support expectations for continued growth in brokerage, banking and wealth-management activity. Positive Sentiment: Buybacks and dividends support shareholder returns: Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase as much as $20 billion of stock, which could reduce the share count and boost future EPS. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing the income appeal. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase as much as $20 billion of stock, which could reduce the share count and boost future EPS. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing the income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Analyst outlook is favorable: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.50 from $6.34, while multiple firms recently increased price targets. The consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $119.94, above recent trading levels.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.50 from $6.34, while multiple firms recently increased price targets. The consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $119.94, above recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic positioning has mixed implications: Schwab’s Austin-area office expansion may strengthen client service but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Its reported robo-adviser exit could lower costs and focus resources on core businesses, while potentially reducing appeal to younger digital investors. Schwab’s involvement in securities-tokenization initiatives also offers longer-term optionality, though the immediate financial impact is uncertain. Charles Schwab announces new Austin office

Schwab’s Austin-area office expansion may strengthen client service but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Its reported robo-adviser exit could lower costs and focus resources on core businesses, while potentially reducing appeal to younger digital investors. Schwab’s involvement in securities-tokenization initiatives also offers longer-term optionality, though the immediate financial impact is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales may temper enthusiasm: Chairman Walter Bettinger sold roughly $29.8 million of shares, while other executives sold millions more, including Dennis Howard’s $2.94 million transaction and Nigel Murtagh’s $3.43 million sale. The trades were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their bearish significance, but the scale may encourage profit-taking after SCHW’s advance. Charles Schwab insider selling

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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