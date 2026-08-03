Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,179 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 4.2% of Redwood Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. MTM Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.9% in the first quarter. MTM Financial Group LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 335.3% in the first quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Steelhead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,546,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $687.99 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $715.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $658.12. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $551.68 and a twelve month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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