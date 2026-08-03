Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Redwood Investment Management increased its QQQ position by 10.9% in the first quarter, adding 5,828 shares to reach 59,179 shares valued at approximately $34.2 million. QQQ now represents 4.2% of Redwood’s portfolio.
  • Institutional ownership remains significant, with investors holding 44.58% of QQQ; several other funds also increased their positions or initiated new stakes during the quarter.
  • QQQ benefits from renewed buying in large-cap technology stocks and strong AI-related earnings, but elevated core inflation, rising Treasury yields and concerns about AI valuations pose risks. The ETF also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.8135, implying a 0.5% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,179 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 4.2% of Redwood Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. MTM Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.9% in the first quarter. MTM Financial Group LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 335.3% in the first quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Steelhead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,546,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: QQQ tracking the Nasdaq-100 rebounded sharply after its recent losing streak, reflecting renewed buying in large-cap technology stocks. QQQ ETF tracking Nasdaq-100 bounces sharply
  • Positive Sentiment: Microsoft reported better-than-expected results, including strong Azure cloud and Copilot growth, reinforcing investor confidence in AI infrastructure spending and supporting QQQ’s technology-heavy holdings. Microsoft's Earnings Beat: A Ripple Effect Across ETF Landscape
  • Positive Sentiment: Optimism among individual investors improved, while resilient consumer spending and underlying economic growth provided support for risk assets despite a weak headline GDP reading. AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Bounces Back
  • Neutral Sentiment: The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, but three dissents and uncertainty around future policy left investors focused on whether rate cuts can occur while inflation remains elevated. Fed Holds Rates Steady As 3 FOMC Members Dissent
  • Negative Sentiment: Core PCE inflation remained high at 3.3% in June, potentially limiting the Fed’s ability to ease policy and keeping pressure on long-duration growth stocks such as those held by QQQ. PCE Data for June
  • Negative Sentiment: Analysts questioned whether enthusiasm for AI-related stocks is fading, while a recent correction in the Nasdaq-100 and weakness in Asian technology markets highlighted valuation and concentration risks. AI Narrative Fading
  • Negative Sentiment: Tariff uncertainty, the Iran conflict and rising Treasury yields add macroeconomic risks that could weigh on QQQ’s high-growth holdings. SCOTUS Tariff Ruling And Iran War

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $687.99 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $715.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $658.12. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $551.68 and a twelve month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia's CEO says this small device is critical for AI growth
Nvidia's CEO says this small device is critical for AI growth
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines