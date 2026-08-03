Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $208.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.71 and a 200 day moving average of $198.78. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $735,757.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,519. The trade was a 31.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,512 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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