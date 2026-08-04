Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,066 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Renee M. Bacon sold 1,050 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $555,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,632,263.52. This trade represents a 25.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.49, for a total transaction of $297,011.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $287,245. This represents a 50.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,567 shares of company stock worth $2,494,673 over the last quarter. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Murphy USA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Murphy USA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Murphy USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $596.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE MUSA opened at $592.12 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.83 and a 12 month high of $636.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $572.94 and a 200-day moving average of $507.04. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Murphy USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Murphy USA's payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

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