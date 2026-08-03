Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,255 Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.2% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 978,610 shares of the company's stock worth $144,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $142.78 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. Oshkosh Corporation has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.24. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh's payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Oshkosh from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $171.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OSK

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

Further Reading

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