Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $735.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $614.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $715.83.

Get Our Latest Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

TDY stock opened at $657.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $631.29 and a 200-day moving average of $633.84. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $483.02 and a fifty-two week high of $693.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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