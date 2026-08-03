Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,669 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 285.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 249,471 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 184,825 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 244.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $2,491,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 60.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 54.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,688 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $402.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $435.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.36.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.73. F5 had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 21.95%.The company had revenue of $865.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,400. This represents a 86.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,474.80. This represents a 14.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,885. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America boosted their price target on F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $461.00 target price (up from $423.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered F5 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised F5 from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $416.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on F5

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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