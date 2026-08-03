Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,501 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $148,559,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $135,631,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 934,772 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $140,431,000 after buying an additional 548,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6,626.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,754 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $65,951,000 after buying an additional 396,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 366,652 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $61,858,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts: Sign Up

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $255.93 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $139.23 and a 1 year high of $296.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business's 50-day moving average is $260.60 and its 200-day moving average is $209.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm's revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $237.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $294.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNX

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.05, for a total transaction of $325,951.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,492,259.40. This represents a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total transaction of $1,214,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,503,934.89. The trade was a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,652 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TD SYNNEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TD SYNNEX wasn't on the list.

While TD SYNNEX currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here