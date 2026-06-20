Reflection Asset Management Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,384 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of Reflection Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the retailer's stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,194 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $769.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,061.45.

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Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $951.45 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,096.50. The company has a market cap of $421.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,000.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $969.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is 29.58%.

Key Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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