Regal Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 390,855 Vale S.A. $VALE

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 390,855 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $6,219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Vale by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,809,302 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $271,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,727 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Vale by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,838,991 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 66,896 shares during the period. Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $2,218,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 575.2% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 488,718 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,239,516 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company's stock.

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Vale Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%.The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $16.50 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VALE

Vale Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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