Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Regal Partners Ltd Has $679,000 Stock Position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation $HYMC

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Hycroft Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Regal Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC - Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the company's stock after selling 295,379 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd's holdings in Hycroft Mining were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Hycroft Mining by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 166.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,060 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hycroft Mining news, SVP David Brian Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 168,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,603.68. This trade represents a 12.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stanton K. Rideout sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $497,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 481,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,545,160.46. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,873 shares of company stock worth $2,884,778. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

HYMC stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.71.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HYMC shares. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hycroft Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HYMC

Hycroft Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hycroft Mining Right Now?

Before you consider Hycroft Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hycroft Mining wasn't on the list.

While Hycroft Mining currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines