Regal Partners Ltd Has $679,000 Stock Position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation $HYMC

Regal Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC - Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the company's stock after selling 295,379 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd's holdings in Hycroft Mining were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Hycroft Mining by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 166.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,060 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hycroft Mining news, SVP David Brian Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 168,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,603.68. This trade represents a 12.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stanton K. Rideout sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $497,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 481,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,545,160.46. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,873 shares of company stock worth $2,884,778. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

HYMC stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.71.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HYMC shares. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hycroft Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

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Hycroft Mining Profile

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

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