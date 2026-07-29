Regal Partners Ltd Has $8.51 Million Position in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Regal Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB - Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd's holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 25.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Argus lifted their price target on Albemarle from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $166.00 price objective on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

Albemarle Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE ALB opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Albemarle Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.The firm's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Albemarle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 16,393 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $3,011,721.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,990.68. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company's bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world's foremost chemical producers.

See Also

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