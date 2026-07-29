Regal Partners Ltd Increases Stake in B2Gold Corp $BTG

Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Free Report) TSE: BTO by 135.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227,648 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,857,184 shares during the period. B2Gold accounts for about 0.8% of Regal Partners Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.24% of B2Gold worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387,839 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 38,598 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 422,008 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 76,384 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,054,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BTG. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on B2Gold from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.50.

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B2Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.41 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 14.91%.B2Gold's quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company's flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

See Also

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