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Regal Partners Ltd Invests $19.07 Million in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Regal Partners acquired 112,410 ExxonMobil shares worth approximately $19.07 million in the first quarter, making XOM its 22nd-largest holding and roughly 1% of its portfolio. Institutional investors collectively own 61.8% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment is moderately positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $163.45. However, Bank of America downgraded the stock to Neutral, citing limited upside and geopolitical uncertainty.
  • ExxonMobil’s shares opened at $153.20, while investors await the July 31 earnings report. The company also maintains a shareholder-return focus through a $1.03 quarterly dividend, a 2.7% yield, and an announced $20 billion annual share-repurchase program.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 112,410 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $19,071,000. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Regal Partners Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.6% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank raised ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $635.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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