Regal Partners Ltd Invests $2.40 Million in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. $FIGR

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions by 660.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Figure Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 935,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,882 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $23,120,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 35,190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $1,344,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,258. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Minchung Kgil sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $112,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 495,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,942,662.63. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,463 shares of company stock worth $5,926,353. Insiders own 26.60% of the company's stock.

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FIGR opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.50. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGR

About Figure Technology Solutions

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

Further Reading

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