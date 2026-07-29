Regal Partners Ltd Invests $3.02 Million in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. $DUOT

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 439,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Regal Partners Ltd owned approximately 1.49% of Duos Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUOT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,682 shares of the company's stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 80.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,797 shares of the company's stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 285,235 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 1,339.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 207,249 shares of the company's stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 192,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 800.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,902 shares of the company's stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $277,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DUOT alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUOT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Duos Technologies Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duos Technologies Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Duos Technologies Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of DUOT opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $226.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.23. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12). Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.60 million. Analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc provides advanced non-intrusive security and inspection solutions utilizing motion-based and artificial intelligence technologies. The company's core offerings include intelligent video analytics, RFID checkpoint systems, and specialized screening devices designed to detect security threats and contraband across transportation, logistics and critical infrastructure environments. Duos integrates proprietary hardware with software to deliver automated inspection and monitoring tools that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Among its primary products are automated gate-entry systems, railcar inspection portals and portable screening devices that use AI-driven image recognition and sensor fusion to identify objects such as unauthorized materials, pipeline anomalies or vehicle defects.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duos Technologies Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duos Technologies Group wasn't on the list.

While Duos Technologies Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here