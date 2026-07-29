Regal Partners Ltd Lowers Position in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Regal Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,967 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,087 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd's holdings in Sezzle were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the first quarter worth $1,089,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sezzle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the company's stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,452 shares of the company's stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,609 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sezzle by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sezzle by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 134,714 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 6,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $1,246,776.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 259,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,737,019.80. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.23, for a total value of $1,782,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 296,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,012.13. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 124,382 shares of company stock worth $17,416,662 in the last 90 days. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $156.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $195.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 6.70. The business's 50 day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.72.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a return on equity of 87.46% and a net margin of 30.83%.The company had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEZL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $166.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities set a $170.00 target price on Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Sezzle to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sezzle from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEZL

Sezzle Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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