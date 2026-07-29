Regal Partners Ltd Purchases 59,820 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 548.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,731 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,820 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and automation investment: Uber committed $100 million to Atoms, the robotics and automation company founded by former CEO Travis Kalanick. The investment could strengthen Uber’s access to industrial AI and automation capabilities across mobility and logistics. Uber Backs Travis Kalanick’s Atoms With $100 Million

Uber committed $100 million to Atoms, the robotics and automation company founded by former CEO Travis Kalanick. The investment could strengthen Uber’s access to industrial AI and automation capabilities across mobility and logistics. Positive Sentiment: Uber Freight expands its AI focus: Uber Freight hired a logistics technology veteran as it increases investment in artificial intelligence, potentially improving efficiency and competitiveness in its freight business. Uber Freight Elevates AI Ambitions

Uber Freight hired a logistics technology veteran as it increases investment in artificial intelligence, potentially improving efficiency and competitiveness in its freight business. Positive Sentiment: Q2 expectations remain solid: Bank of America maintained its Buy rating and expects Uber’s second-quarter results to meet or modestly exceed consensus, forecasting gross bookings of $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion. Investors are also watching management’s autonomous-vehicle outlook. Uber Autonomous Vehicle Outlook in Focus for Q2 Earnings

Bank of America maintained its Buy rating and expects Uber’s second-quarter results to meet or modestly exceed consensus, forecasting gross bookings of $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion. Investors are also watching management’s autonomous-vehicle outlook. Positive Sentiment: Demand supports pricing: An Obi analysis found that rideshare prices, particularly for Uber, rose significantly across World Cup host cities on match days, highlighting the potential for event-driven demand and higher marketplace revenue. World Cup Match Days Sent Rideshare Prices Surging

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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