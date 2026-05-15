Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX is Leeward Investments LLC MA's 5th Largest Position

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,566 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 52,155 shares during the quarter. Regal Rexnord accounts for 1.7% of Leeward Investments LLC MA's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.35% of Regal Rexnord worth $32,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 56,778 shares of the company's stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company's stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 22,509 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.68, for a total transaction of $4,764,705.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,012,628.32. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Rehard sold 968 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $215,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,681,681. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $207.65 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $199.39 and its 200 day moving average is $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1 year low of $127.96 and a 1 year high of $236.35.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 4.78%.The company's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord's payout ratio is 32.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 target price on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Regal Rexnord from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

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