Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN is Catalio Capital Management LP's 9th Largest Position

Catalio Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 4.3% of Catalio Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Catalio Capital Management LP's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,504,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,551,858,000 after purchasing an additional 835,240 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,558,804,000 after purchasing an additional 724,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $405,596,000 after purchasing an additional 606,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $607.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.25 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The business's 50-day moving average is $683.13 and its 200 day moving average is $734.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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