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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dana Investment Advisors boosted its Regeneron stake by 58% in the fourth quarter, buying 3,082 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 8,395 shares worth about $6.48 million.
  • Regeneron posted strong quarterly results, with EPS of $9.47 beating estimates and revenue of $3.61 billion topping forecasts; revenue rose 19% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains largely positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and a target price of $826.59, while the stock recently traded around $698.25 and is down from its 52-week high.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $865.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $779.00 to $762.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $698.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $744.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.97. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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