Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of ARS Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,075,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,004,838,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,558,804,000 after buying an additional 724,562 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,453,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,379,329,000 after buying an additional 139,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,998,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,123,609,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $834,675,000 after buying an additional 408,649 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $698.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $744.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $744.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.22 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $779.00 to $762.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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