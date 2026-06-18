Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Purchased by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $61,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $607.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $683.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $734.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.25 and a 52-week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 price target (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $778.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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