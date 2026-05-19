Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $77,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,558,804,000 after purchasing an additional 724,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $405,596,000 after purchasing an additional 606,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $834,675,000 after purchasing an additional 408,649 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 462,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $260,051,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $152,773,000 after purchasing an additional 195,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $800.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $629.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $741.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Negative Sentiment: Regeneron’s Phase 3 melanoma trial did not show statistically significant improvement on its main goal, disappointing expectations for a key cancer drug candidate. Reuters article

Regeneron’s Phase 3 melanoma trial did not show statistically significant improvement on its main goal, disappointing expectations for a key cancer drug candidate. Negative Sentiment: The trial failure triggered a wave of analyst caution and multiple price target cuts, reflecting reduced confidence in near-term pipeline upside. Proactive Investors article

The trial failure triggered a wave of analyst caution and multiple price target cuts, reflecting reduced confidence in near-term pipeline upside. Negative Sentiment: Law firms have started investigating whether Regeneron and its executives made overly optimistic statements about the melanoma program before the disappointing results were disclosed. PR Newswire article

Law firms have started investigating whether Regeneron and its executives made overly optimistic statements about the melanoma program before the disappointing results were disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron also announced a strategic collaboration with Parabilis Medicines to develop Antibody-Helicon™ Conjugates, which could broaden its pipeline, but the partnership is still early-stage and carries execution risk. GlobeNewswire article

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report).

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