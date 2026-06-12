Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 835,240 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC owned about 1.91% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,551,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on REGN shares. Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $778.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $611.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.25. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $695.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $739.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.25 and a 1-year high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report).

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