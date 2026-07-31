Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 482.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $990.00 to $880.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $788.00 to $730.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $787.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $738.34 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $640.66 and its 200-day moving average is $711.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $541.00 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.16 by $4.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations: Regeneron reported second-quarter revenue of $4.29 billion, up 16.7% year over year and above the roughly $3.82 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $14.29 versus expectations of approximately $10.16, helping drive renewed investor interest. Regeneron Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Regeneron reported second-quarter revenue of $4.29 billion, up 16.7% year over year and above the roughly $3.82 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $14.29 versus expectations of approximately $10.16, helping drive renewed investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Key growth products performed well: Dupixent sales, recorded by partner Sanofi, rose 38% to a record $6.0 billion, while U.S. EYLEA HD sales increased 52% to a record $596 million. Libtayo sales also grew 30% to $489 million, demonstrating strength beyond the company’s legacy EYLEA franchise. Regeneron beats quarterly estimates on eczema drug strength, shares rise

Dupixent sales, recorded by partner Sanofi, rose 38% to a record $6.0 billion, while U.S. EYLEA HD sales increased 52% to a record $596 million. Libtayo sales also grew 30% to $489 million, demonstrating strength beyond the company’s legacy EYLEA franchise. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and strategic expansion: Management highlighted its broader development pipeline, while a collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals could expand Regeneron’s oncology presence through next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies. Why Regeneron is up after mixed Q2 results and Telix oncology deal

Management highlighted its broader development pipeline, while a collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals could expand Regeneron’s oncology presence through next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: Regeneron announced a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield provides limited income support but is unlikely to be a major valuation driver.

Regeneron announced a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield provides limited income support but is unlikely to be a major valuation driver. Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector weakness: Healthcare stocks declined late in the session, creating a headwind for the group even as Regeneron benefited from its earnings release.

Healthcare stocks declined late in the session, creating a headwind for the group even as Regeneron benefited from its earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Fianlimab-Libtayo trial litigation: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action alleging that Regeneron misrepresented the risks and protocol changes surrounding the failed Phase 3 melanoma trial. The allegations relate to investors who purchased shares from August 1, 2025, through May 15, 2026; the lead-plaintiff deadline is September 14, 2026. The lawsuit follows an earlier, severe market reaction to the trial failure and could add legal costs and reputational risk, although the claims have not been proven. Hagens Berman Regeneron securities class action alert

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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